NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Hendersonville man is behind bars after a fight with Metro Police officers over a pistol that ended with the gun firing into the street early Sunday morning, police say.
Metro Police tells News4 two officers stationed downtown were called to a fight at Second Avenue and Broadway. When officers arrived they found a man pinning 25-year-old Wilfredo Gonzalez III to the ground.
The man told officers Gonzalez had a gun, which one of the officers located lying in the street next to Gonzalez.
When the officer went to pick the pistol up, Gonzalez reportedly grabbed it and fought with the officers over the gun.
The officers reportedly told Gonzalez to drop the gun several times. During the struggle, the weapon discharged into the pavement on Second Avenue.
Police say nobody was injured by the shot.
Police say after more commands, Gonzalez dropped the gun.
Gonzalez was taken into custody and is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
