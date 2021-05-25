Michelle P. Hill

Metro Police are looking for 61-year-old Michelle P. Hill wanted for shooting at a police sergeant on Tuesday morning.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a 61-year-old man after shots were fired at a police sergeant.

Police said they were looking to speak with Michelle P. Hill. Police said Sgt. Michael Willis was looking to talk with an assault suspect in Delta Avenue and Cheatham Place on Tuesday morning.

The Metro Police released body camera footage released on Tuesday afternoon. It shows shots fired in the area of Willis. Police said the man "who fired those shots had run from a Chevy Impala registered to Hill."

Police said Willis "did not return fire due to the darkness & not knowing whether others were outside."  

 

