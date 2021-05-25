NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a 61-year-old man after shots were fired at a police sergeant.
Police said they were looking to speak with Michelle P. Hill. Police said Sgt. Michael Willis was looking to talk with an assault suspect in Delta Avenue and Cheatham Place on Tuesday morning.
The Metro Police released body camera footage released on Tuesday afternoon. It shows shots fired in the area of Willis. Police said the man "who fired those shots had run from a Chevy Impala registered to Hill."
BREAKING: This body camera video shows the extreme danger Sgt. Michael Willis experienced this morning as he tried to speak to an assault suspect at Delta Av & Cheatham Pl. Sgt. Willis did not return fire due to the darkness & not knowing whether others were outside. pic.twitter.com/r44YGYtDQs— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 25, 2021
Police said Willis "did not return fire due to the darkness & not knowing whether others were outside."
