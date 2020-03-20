NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a homicide that took place in Madison Thursday night.
Officers responded to a shooting near the corner of Old Hickory Boulevard and Gray Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Police believe the victim involved was pushed from a vehicle and shot.
That victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators say the suspect's vehicle is described as a Gray Dodge Charger that fled the scene on Old Hickory Boulevard towards I-65.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
