NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking to find the person who they say shot a teenager on McKinney Avenue on May 30th.
The 17-year-old was shot in the leg around 3PM when she was walking down McKinney Avenue near 24th Avenue North. Police say the shooter was a passenger in the front seat of the vehicle seen in these pictures released by Metro PD.
The vehicle is an older model sedan, maroon colored, with major damage to the front driver side fender and bumper. All four hubcaps are missing from the vehicle.
If you know who this is, please call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
