NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is trying to identify a hit and run driver that killed a pedestrian on Saturday morning around 5:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Haywood Lane.
Police said that 55-year-old Ronald K. Lindsey from Nashville was hit by the suspect's car and left on the side of the road where he died at the scene.
The driver of the suspected car is described as a white male. The vehicle is blue and appears to be a Hyundai.
Police said vehicle parts were found at the scene after the vehicle struck a large hole on the north side of Haywood Lane. This likely caused front passenger side damage to the car according to police.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the car from the surveillance photo or knows the driver to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
