NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville detectives are working to identify the gunman who robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.
Police said the suspect walked up to the drive-thru pharmacy at the Walgreens on 627 Gallatin Pike South around 2am and demanded cash from a worker at gunpoint.
According to police, the worker complied with the gunman before the suspect fled on foot.
The same suspect is presumed to have been at a holdup at Little Caesars Pizza at 400 Gallatin Pike North. Similarly, he approached the drive-up window on foot before displaying a gun and demanding cash and fleeing on foot.
Police are asking anyone with information about the gunman to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.