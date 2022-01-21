NASVHILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police reported Friday dozens of car break-ins at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel.
Officials said detectives are working to quickly investigate any surveillance footage as well as interview any witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 regarding this investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.