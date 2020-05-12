NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A convicted armed robber was arrested Monday night on multiple drug and gun charges.
Metro Police say 30-year-old Kimar Peebles is currently under investigation for other numerous acts of violence over the past year.
Federal ATF agents and Rutherford County Sheriff's deputies assisted in three search warrants across Nashville and Rutherford County relating to Peebles' arrest. Officials seized 1.5 pounds of suspected heroin/fentanyl, two pistols, 70 different types of pills, 129 grams of marijuana, and $28,000 cash.
Peebles is being held in the Metro jail in lieu of $225,000 bond.
