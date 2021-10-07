NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A mother was arrested after police said she was driving under the influence and crashed while her children were in the vehicle with her.
Police were called to the scene of a crash on West Trinity Lane at Free Silver Road on Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers found 32-year-old Jazzlin Dixon and her three children in a crashed vehicle.
Dixon told officers she did not know what happened and that she did not hit anything.
She later told officers that her key fob had been messing up, and she believed that to be the reason for the crash.
According to the arrest affidavit, two of her children were injured in the crash. The affidavit stated the side of the vehicle was, and the crash caused airbags to be deployed.
Dixon had signs of impairment, including dilated pupils, watery eyes, and redness in her eyes, according to officers on the scene.
While Dixon participated in a field sobriety test, two of her three children in the vehicle were transported to the hospital for their injuries.
Dixon has been charged with Child Endangerment, Aggravated Child Neglect, and Driving Under the Influence.
