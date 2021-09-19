NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A husband and wife died in a crash on Interstate 24 on Sunday morning, police said.
Metro Police said 62-year-old Scott Whitmore and 58-year-old Melanie Whitmore, both of Topeka, Kansas died in a two-car crash on the westbound side of I-24 near Haywood Lane around 9:30 a.m.
Whitmore was driving his 2010 Honda Civic west on I-24 when the initial investigation showed “he lost control and struck the guardrail on the right shoulder.”
As the car came back onto the highway, police said a 2017 Ford F-250 crashed into the Civic.
The Whitmores died at the scene while the pickup driver was not seriously injured, police said.
During their initial investigation, police said there was “no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement” in the crash.
