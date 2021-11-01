NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A juvenile was shot at Oakwood Flats around 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to police.
Police state that the incident occurred on the 3rd floor of building 1. After the incident, the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The extent of the juvenile's injuries is unknown at the time.
