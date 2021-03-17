NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a juvenile in Nashville on Wednesday evening.
The shooting was reported in the 3900 block of Rock Creek Drive around 5 p.m..
Police said one juvenile was shot, but did not give an age or gender of the victim.
A suspect is in police custody at this time.
The shooting is under investigation by the South Precinct.
