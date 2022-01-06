Howard Green

Metro Police are asking for the public's help locating missing 83-year-old Howard Green.

 Metro Police

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 83-year-old man.

Police issued a Silver Alert for Howard Green, who has not returned to his home on Lemont Drive. Green, who suffers from dementia, went to the Walgreens, located at 3500 Gallatin Pk, around 9:30 a.m. and has not been seen since.

Police said Green is driving a 2020 cream Kia Soul with a Tennessee license plate BDZ 4628.

Anyone with any information about Green's whereabouts is asked to call the police at 615-862-8600.

 

