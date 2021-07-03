NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly woman suffering from dementia and other medical issues.
The police are asking the public for help locating 76-year-old Melba Dunham. Dunham's son reported his mother missing at 3:45am Saturday after last seeing her at their home Monday night in the 3800 block of Percy Priest Drive.
Police said that Durham does not have access to a vehicle or cell phone.
Police describe Durham as a 5' tall woman weighing approximately 150 lbs with shoulder-length grey hair and gold-capped teeth.
Law enforcement is asking anyone who has seen Dunham to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.
