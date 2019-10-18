NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Friday morning.
They say the victim walked into Vanderbilt Hospital claiming he was shot near a Rite Aid in Nashville.
He was reportedly walking around 2 a.m. when an male suspect driving a white Jeep shot at him for an unknown reason.
Police have not released the victim's current condition.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.