NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department said they are investigating a gunshot that occurred inside a Wal-Mart department store on Charlotte Pike Wednesday evening.

Police say there is no indication that anyone was hit, and the intended victim fled the property. Metro Police believe this is the vehicle the suspect fled in, a white sedan.  

Metro Police believe the person seen here wearing jeans is the one who fired the shots. He's believed to be traveling with the woman seen next to him.   

If you know who these people are, or have seen that vehicle, police ask you call 615-742-7463.

