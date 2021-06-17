NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is at the scene of a possible shooting and robbery at a Metro PCS outlet on Nolensville Pike on Thursday evening.
Police told News4 that they have two suspects in custody and one victim following the incident.
Multiple bullet holes can be seen in the outlet's window.
Tune in with News4 for updates.
