NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Officers are investigating a homicide in North Nashville Monday night.
Police say they responded to 16th Avenue North near Buchanan Street around 8:30 p.m. after reports of gunshots. They then found a black male laying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.
First responders tried to save his life but were unsuccessful. The fire department responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.