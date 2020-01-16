NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One woman is dead after a crash overnight on Interstate 24 near Shelby Avenue after she was struck by a car while reportedly standing in the middle of the interstate.
The accident was reported around 12:25 a.m. Investigators believe the victim was homeless. The contents of the bag she was carrying emptied onto the interstate when she was struck.
All lanes of I-24 Eastbound near Shelby Avenue were shut down for over three hours during the investigation, with the scene clearing around 3:40 a.m.
Metro Police are working to determine if the crash was a hit-and-run.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
