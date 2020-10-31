The man fatally shot at 2:20 a.m. today near the intersection of 14th Avenue North & Cass Street is identified as Prentice Wilkerson, 24, of Nashville.
Wilkerson was driving a yellow and black 2014 Chevrolet Camaro when, for reasons yet to be determined, someone opened fire on the car. The car traveled off the right side of the roadway and came to rest in the 2000 block of 15th Avenue North. Wilkerson died at the scene.
Homicide Unit Detective Arthur Hipp is leading the investigation. Anyone with information about this fatal shooting and/or Wilkerson’s activities late Friday night/early Saturday is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.