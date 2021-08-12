NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the Nashville woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the Charlotte Pike exit ramp from I-40 East Tuesday morning.
Police said a 2011 Cadilac sedan struck 53-year-old Simone Pierson. The driver told investigators his brakes went out on the exit ramp, causing him to swerve to the left onto the shoulder and down to the intersection of Charlotte Pike.
Pierson was reportedly sitting on a milk crate on the shoulder of the exit ramp when the Cadilac struck her. Authorities rushed Pierson to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where police said she died.
The driver of the Cadilac sedan was also taken to Vanderbilt with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say a Traffic Unit officer checked the vehicle's brakes, and they appeared to be in working order. Investigators found no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement in the fatal crash. However, Metro Police said they are continuing their investigation.
