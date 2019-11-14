HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro Police investigators have identified Lee Tony Wilkerson as one suspect for an attempted robbery and shooting of a man at a Waffle House in October.
Wilkerson, 40, has been previously convicted on felony drug charges, was identified as one suspect involved in a shooting in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Stewart's Ferry Pike on October 23.
Police say the 19-year-old victim was sitting in a parked car when a dark blue VW Beetle stopped behind his car. Police say an as yet unidentified man was seen getting out of that Volkswagen, going into the Waffle House and meeting up with Wilkerson.
Both men then exited the restaurant and confronted the victim, who was shot by the man with Wilkerson.
Police is asking that anyone with information regarding where Lee Tony Wilkerson might be to contact Crime Stoppers. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward for tips leading up to an arrest, and all tipsters can remain anonymous.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
