NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the 27-year-old man shot and killed after a prostitution-related argument at motel on Friday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting reported at the Super 8 by Wyndham Nashville hotel on Murfreesboro Pike around 5:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located the body of Twuan West.
Police said West got into an argument with a man and a woman before the shooting. The man and woman, who are believed to be locals, fled the scene in an SUV.
Anyone with information on the murder should call the Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Police said callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.