WEST NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Emergency crews were at the scene of a vehicle crash on I-40 Westbound in West Nashville early Wednesday.
The wreck happened at mile marker 201 near Charlotte Pike around 3:30 a.m., according to TDOT. The TDOT cameras showed the vehicle igniting in flames shortly after the crash.
Metro Police tell us one passenger suffered injuries. Police say the crash was due to icy road conditions.
Officials temporarily blocked off I-40 Westbound near the Charlotte Pike off-ramp, but cleared the scene around 4:45 a.m.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
