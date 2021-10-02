Metro PD: Hotel valet worker shot in leg

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Metro Police are searching for two men after a hotel valet worker was shot in the leg on Saturday morning.
Metro Police said two men on bikes rode into the Hutton Hotel's parking garage around 2:45 am. A security employee confronted the two men, and one of them pulled a gun.
After that, police said one of the men allegedly started shooting and hit the 31-year-old valet worker in the right leg.
Police said another security guard in a parking lot at 19th Avenue North and Hayes Street heard the shooting. That security guard fired back, but he did not know if he shot the gunman.
Investigators located a pistol in the 1800 block of Church Street. Police said the suspects abandoned a bike at the scene.
Police released a surveillance photo of one of the suspects. However, investigators are looking for pictures or videos from nearby businesses. If you know anything, call Nashville crime stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.