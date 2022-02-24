NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police said a handyman was the "unintended target" of a deadly shooting earlier this month.
Police said 58-year-old Gene Atherton Jr. was shot and killed in the 300 block of E Old Hickory Boulevard on Feb. 16. The deadly shooting comes after officers located Atherton on the sidewalk, bleeding from a headshot wound.
EMS transported Atherton to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where Metro Police said he died Wednesday. Police stated that another 32-year-old man walked into Skyline Medical Center on Feb. 16 with a gunshot wound to his leg. This man told the police he was working at the business when he noticed he had a gunshot wound.
According to the police, a witness said that a gray van or truck pulled up behind the business and parked on Maple Street. Police said the two men got out of the vehicle and fired shots over a fence at the back of the business.
The motive for the shooting remains under investigation. If you have any additional information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
