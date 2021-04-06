NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police need your help identifying a group of young men that they say is responsible for multiple burglaries at short term rental properties in Nashville.
Police say the group has been targeting short term rentals in the Archer Street area for the past month.
Several vehicles have also been stolen after keys were found inside the homes during the break-ins.
If you have any information about who these men are, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or Midtown Hills Precinct Investigations at 615-880-1513.
