NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 22-year-old Goodlettsville man died after a motorcycle crash on an Ellington Parkway on-ramp last Thursday night.
Mikhael Utley was driving his 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle on the Ellington Parkway on-ramp to Interstate 65 North around 11:15 p.m. when Metro Police said "he failed to negotiate a curve."
Police said the motorcycle went down, and Utley was separated from the bike after hitting a guardrail.
Authorities rushed Utley to Skyline Medical Center where police said he died.
Metro Police said that there were "no signs of impairment" during the crash, and "excessive speed does not appear to have been a contributing factor."
