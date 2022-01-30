Drunk driver takes out power pole

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A drunk driver took out a power pole in South Nashville early Sunday morning, according to Metro Police.

According to Metro Police, a man drove into a power pole around 5 a.m. on Nolensville Pike and Fairlane Drive. The scene hours later showed the pole split and half and the man’s vehicle upside down in the road.

Upon arrival, police said they found the man sitting outside a nearby business. The man was visibly impaired but suffered no injuries, police said. He left the scene in a patrol car.

Police closed Nolensville Pike for several hours due to thick electrical wires lying across the road. NES crews were at the scene for repairs.

