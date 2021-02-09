NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police released what they believe to be the motive behind the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old in the Edgehill area on Tuesday morning.

Police said Jamarien J. Douglass, of Jackson, was found dead in the 1,000 block of 11th Avenue South around 7:45 a.m. And investigators believe the motive for his death is believed to be a drug robbery/theft.

Death of Douglass comes after police said at least 13 persons from outside Nashville attended a party at short-rental on 11th Avenue South on Monday night. Police said, "marijuana was present, and the interior still smelled strongly of marijuana."

Shooter-11th Ave S Case.bmp

The police said one or multiple people were involved in a drug robbery around 7:30 a.m. Police said they located multiple rounds were fired from various guns in and around the rental. Investigators have recovered two guns.

Investigators were able to stop a car, and police have detained several persons for questioning. Police located an unidentified man, who had injured his leg, near the Rochelle Center after running from the scene.

11th ave shooting house

Police said an unidentified woman in Memphis leased the property on 11th Avenue South from Friday through Wednesday. Police do not know if she was actually in Nashville. 

Car Sought-11th Ave S Case.jpg

Investigators are searching for a Hyundai, which transported people from the scene. Authorities are using surveillance cameras in the area to determine who was involved in the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463

Shooter-1-11th Ave S .bmp
 

