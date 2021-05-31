NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man who reportedly died after a car crash in Nashville on Sunday night may have suffered from a medical issue while behind the wheel, according to police.
Officers say 46-year-old David Windrow was driving to Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) after complaining of chest pain around 6:45 p.m.
Windrow was driving down 21st Avenue South when officials say he slumped over the steering wheel and struck a Buick.
According to police, his vehicle then drove off the roadway, struck a business sign, and then hit a house in the 2000 block of Beechwood Avenue.
Windrow was taken to VUMC where he died. Police say his wife and another passenger were also inside the truck at the time of the crash but were not seriously injured.
The medical examiner will determine Windrow's cause of death. This investigation is still ongoing.
