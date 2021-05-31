Police lights siren generic
Jaromír Chalabala/Getty Images

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man who reportedly died after a car crash in Nashville on Sunday night may have suffered from a medical issue while behind the wheel, according to police. 

Officers say 46-year-old David Windrow was driving to Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) after complaining of chest pain around 6:45 p.m.

Windrow was driving down 21st Avenue South when officials say he slumped over the steering wheel and struck a Buick. 

According to police, his vehicle then drove off the roadway, struck a business sign, and then hit a house in the 2000 block of Beechwood Avenue. 

Windrow was taken to VUMC where he died. Police say his wife and another passenger were also inside the truck at the time of the crash but were not seriously injured. 

The medical examiner will determine Windrow's cause of death. This investigation is still ongoing.  

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.