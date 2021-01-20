NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting where a 27-year-old woman was killed overnight.
Officers say Holly Vantrease was believed to be shot while inside a car near Tampa Drive before she was dumped out in an apartment parking lot on Paragon Mills Road.
Working with La Vergne Police, investigators recovered the car Vantrease was shot in. It has been impounded and is being processed.
No arrests have been made connected to the shooting. Officials say a witness with the car was questioned.
Anyone with information about gunfire Tuesday night in the area of the condo complex at 270 Tampa Drive is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.