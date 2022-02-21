Nolensville Pike shooting

Metro Police are looking for two people in connection to a shooting Monday afternoon at Rose Discount Tobacco & Beer on Nolensville Pike. 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for two people connected to the shooting of a store clerk on Monday afternoon.

Police say the man seen in the pictures got into an argument with the 55-year-old clerk at Rose Discount Tobacco & Beer on Nolensville Pike. When they were asked to leave, police said an unidentified man shot the clerk. Police said the clerk is expected to be OK.

If you know who the man and woman are, you're asked to call the police at 615-742-7463.

