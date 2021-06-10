NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department has charged a man with vehicular homicide by intoxication for a crash that killed his passenger.
Police said 47-year-old was driving intoxicated on Thursday morning around 8 a.m. when he crashed his vehicle on Old Hickory Boulevard in south Nashville,
Pierce crashed his 2001 Honda Accord after crossing a double yellow line, drove into a ditch, then crashed into a fire hydrant and driveway culvert. The vehicle flipped over as a result of the crash.
The wreck killed his 44-year-old passenger, Stacy Anne Weekley. Weekely was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said there was evidence of drug use in the Honda Accord. Police added there were baggies including white powder and rocks consistent with cocaine and tablets.
Police said officers observed that Pierce's pupils were constricted. A search warrant was obtained for a mandatory blood sample from Pierce.
Pierce has a prior DUI conviction and is being held by police on a $1,000,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.