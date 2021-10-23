NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A shooting between two vehicles in West Nashville Friday night has left one person dead and police looking for the shooter.

Metro Police said a Nissan pickup truck and a Hyundai Sonata were racing on Charlotte Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Police said someone in the pickup truck opened fire on the Sonata.

According to the police, the driver of the Sonata, identified as 23-year-old Miguel Ontiveros III, was hit by the gunfire, causing him to crash. Officers found Ontiveros of Hermitage, died from his wounds in his crashed car.

Police said the truck also crashed before fleeing the scene and continuing onto Interstate 40.

Officers found the truck abandoned off I-40, near the I-440 interchange. Detectives took both vehicles to the MNPD Crime Lab for processing.

Metro's Homicide Unit is investigating the incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.