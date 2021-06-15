NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have charged a man with the murder of his girlfriend Pamela Paz after she was found strangled to death near the Opry Mills area in May.
Police charged 31-year-old Robert Miquel Johnson after he was brought in for questioning on an unrelated charge.
Paz, a mother of four, died from apparent strangulation.
Investigators reportedly found a witness who told them Johnson tried to sell his car to them with Paz dead in the back seat.
Johnson is currently in jail in Wilson County and will be brought to Nashville soon to face charges.
