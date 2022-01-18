Metro PD: Body in Hermitage being investigated as homicide

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police investigate after officers located a woman's body in the Hermitage area on Wednesday morning.
Officers located the body in the area of Ned Shelton and Bell roads around 6:15 a.m.
Police have not released the name and age of the woman at this time. But, they said the investigation is being treated as a homicide.
Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the body investigation. News 4 has a crew on the scene and will bring you updates on-air and online.
