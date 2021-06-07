NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after a man's body was found on Lebanon Pike in Nashville on Monday morning.
Officers located the body in the 1400 block of Lebanon Pike around 9:30 a.m. Police said they found the man in his car at the City Side Flats.
Metro Police are currently investigating the intersection of Lebanon Pike and Spence Lane. News 4 has a crew on the scene and will have updates on air and online.
