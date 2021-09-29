Metro PD: Body discovered in car in Green Hills

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man's body was discovered in a motor vehicle in Green Hills on Tuesday morning, Metro Police said.

Officers responded to report a body in a car in the 2000 block of Abbott Martin Road around 9 am. Police said the body had "no obvious signs of trauma."

Investigators sent the body to the medical examiner's office to determine the cause and manner of the man's death.

Police told News 4 that they "have not ruled out the possibility of a drug overdose."

 

