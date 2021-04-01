NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified a man's body that was found "burned beyond recognition" inside a dumpster earlier this month.

Officials say 56-year-old Robert K. Lasater was identified through dental records. His body was found in a dumpster on 8th Avenue South on March 4th.

According to police, Lasater was homeless. The Medical Examiner says no additional injuries were found and that he was breathing when the fire was ignited.

Police say it's possible that Lasater, who was known to be a heavy smoker, might have fallen asleep with a lit cigarette.

No evidence of foul play was found at the scene.