NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have now arrested two men and one woman in connection with a shooting death in January 2021.
Police said 41-year-old Isthasone Kebounnhom was shot and killed in his apartment on Bell Road on January 13. During their investigation, police said they determined that Kebounnhom was killed at his residence during a robbery.
Police are pursuing leads in the fatal shooting of a man found by a maintenance man inside a Bell Road apartment on Wednesday.
Police charged 30-year-old Demarkel Palmer, of Old Hickory, and 38-year-old John Waddell, of Sparta, with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery in connection with the death of Kebounnhom. Police arrested Palmer on December 16 and Waddell on December 29.
The search for 35-year-old Amelia Cox ended on Tuesday as Metro Police arrested her and charged her with aggravated robbery and first-degree murder.
BREAKING: Demarkel Palmer, 30, & John Waddell, 38, are jailed on charges of 1st degree murder & especially aggravated robbery for the 1/13/21 shooting death of Isthasone Kebounnhom, 41, inside his Bell Rd. apt. Amelia Cox, 35, is a fugitive in this case. See her? 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/vqdzoRnXeV— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 3, 2022
