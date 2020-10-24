NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman shot in the arm on Friday night.
Officials say the shooting happened in North Nashville on Clarksville Pike just before 9 p.m.
Investigators believe the woman involved was in an argument with a man when he pulled out a handgun and shot her.
She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.