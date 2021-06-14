NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person is hospitalized following a shootout on Broadway in downtown Nashville early Monday morning.
Metro Police tell us it happened just after 3 a.m. in between 3rd and 4th Avenue South.
According to officers at the scene, two groups got into an argument when one person pulled out a gun and started shooting into the air.
Police believe another person from the other group then pulled out a gun and also started shooting into the air.
One person appeared to have been hit by a bullet in the neck in the shootout. Police tell us that person is at Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
More than eight shots were fired during the incident, according to police.
This is an ongoing investigation.
