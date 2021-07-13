Metro PD: All officers now equipped, trained with body cameras

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - All Metro Nashville Police Officers have body cameras and have been trained on using them, the department tweeted on Tuesday.
Metro Police tweeted a photo of the latest class to be trained on using body cameras. The department said all 1,184 officers throughout all eight precincts now have cameras.
Every Metro Police officer getting body cameras was delayed in April 2020 due to the pandemic.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville's issuance of body cameras to police officers looks to be delayed again.
While officers have body cameras, not all police cruisers have had cameras installed at this time. Police said 665 cars are outfitted, but cameras need to be installed on 60 cruisers.
We've reached a body camera milestone! As of today's training, 1,184 officers, including (for the 1st time) ALL officers throughout our 8 precincts, now have cameras. Tedious in-car camera installation is continuing. 665 cars are outfitted; about 60 to go. pic.twitter.com/NkkgAEM5Kc— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 13, 2021
