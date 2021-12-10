NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 78-year-old woman died after a crash on I-440 on Friday morning, Metro Police said.
Donna Ethridge was driving a 2020 Lexus RX 350 on I-440 when police said she "veered into the grass shoulder" near the Nolensville Pike exit ramp "for unknown reasons."
Police said the SUV went up an embankment before the car crashed into a tree. The Lexus rolled back down the embankment and flipped upside down.
During their investigation, police said Ethridge was wearing her seatbelt, and there is "no indication of impairment at the scene."
EMS rushed Ethridge, of Old Hickory, to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where police said she died from injuries.
