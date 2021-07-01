NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A total of 512 guns have been stolen from cars in Nashville this year, according to Metro Police.
Metro Police say 26 more guns were stolen last week, pushing the total over 500 just six months into the year.
Police say these guns are often taken from cars parked in parking garages and private residences and are stolen by "young people who later use these weapons in violent criminal acts, including homicide."
Police say stolen guns are also routinely involved in additional crimes, including carjackings and robberies.
Metro Police encourages the public to lock their cars at night and secure any valuables left inside, especially guns.
