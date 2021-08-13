NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More than 50 pounds of a white powder presumed to be fentanyl was seized from a tractor-trailer after a traffic stop on I-40 Thursday afternoon.
Metro Police say the powder was discovered in two bags stashed in the sleeper area of the truck after MNPD dog Boston alerted officers to a drug odor.
The truck driver, 48-year-old Danny Rhodes of El Paso, Texas was arrested and is expected to be charged federally.
Fentanyl is a drug frequently traced in fatal drug overdoses.
Metro Police say the 50 pounds of fentanyl seized had the potential to kill millions of people and an estimated street value of roughly $800,000.
