NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A five-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting on Bray Drive early Monday morning, according to police.
Metro Police say the child was hit in the back in the shooting.
Police say a man, woman and five children were inside the home when someone shot into the house approximately 20 times.
The child was taken to Vanderbilt for treatment. His injuries were reportedly non-life-threatening.
Police have not confirmed any suspect information at this time.
News4 has a crew live on the scene working to gather more information.
Follow News4 for updates.
