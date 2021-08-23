NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police detectives ask for the public’s help identifying four men wanted in connection with three separate armed robberies, including one that left a woman with serious injuries.
Police said the first victim was held at gunpoint after leaving his apartment on Heritage Park Drive around 5 a.m. The victim told police that two men got out of a car and pointed handguns at him. The suspects took a pistol and gym bag from the victim’s pickup truck.
A 69-year-old man returned home from work around 5:30 a.m. when police said four suspects, all armed with handguns, approached him. The victim told police that they took his wallet and drove off with his 2020 Honda Civic.
A 24-year-old woman was returning from work and headed home to the Arbor Hills Apartments on Arbor Crest Boulevard at 6:30 a.m. Police said the woman was “confronted” by two men on each side of her car.
Witnesses told police that they heard the woman say she had no money, and then two shots rang out. Police said the woman, whose name was not released, was shot in the chest.
Authorities rushed the woman to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where police said she has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the suspects were dressed in all black clothing, including masks. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Police said callers could “remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.”
