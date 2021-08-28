NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police Homicide Unit detectives are looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a 39-year-old man in the Edgehill Homes parking lot on Friday night.
Police said the suspect walked up to Cecil Holmes Jr. and shot him on 11th Avenue South. Police said multiple bullets hit Holmes, and he died at the scene.
The suspect fled the scene, and anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
